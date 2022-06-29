Primate Ayodele to Sanwo-Olu: Deadly terrorists, herdsmen targeting Lagos

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent warnings to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the state of insecurity in the country.

The warning by Ayodele was contained in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Wednesday.

In it, Primate Ayodele made it known that he foresees a major attack on the South West, which will affect Lagos State more.

He revealed that terrorists, kidnappers and armed robbers have surrounded Lagos State, adding that Sanwo-Olu needs to reorganise the security system of the state in order to avert the danger.

He said: “South West governors should rise up now.

“There will be a major attack that will shake the zone, especially in Lagos State.

“Terrorists have surrounded the states in the zone.

“I’m calling the attention of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to this.

“The security outfits should be reorganised so that Lagos can be safe.

“Lagosians, churches, mosques, supermarkets, markets should be conscious at this moment.

“This is a message from the Lord.

“Terrorists, kidnappers, armed robbers are in Lagos.

“The governor should fight these challenges as a matter of urgency, including the whole South West.

“The governors should come together and form a unified security to fight this.”

The man of God then declared a fasting and prayer session from July 1 to 3, 2022 to avert the impending security crisis in the zone.

Ayodele added: “Deadly terrorists and herdsmen are already in the zone and Lagos is their focus.

“Church leaders should rise up.

“Let us fast from 1st to 3rd of July, 2022.

“Churches and mosques should rise up to avert the danger hovering around South West.

“This is not about Primate Ayodele.

“It’s about everybody.

“The Commissioner of Police and military should wake up now to avert this danger.”