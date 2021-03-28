The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, against dullness in his government as he foresees his government been hijacked.

Primate Ayodele said this during a live service in his Lagos church on Sunday.

He made it known that he foresees serious crisis in Cameroon, which will lead to unexpected killings in the country.

He warned that Biya should pray against death as he foresees his health failing.

He said: “Cameroon will have crisis.

“There will be a big problem between the English speaking and French speaking parts of the country.

“The country will have political problems and unexpected killings will occur in the country.

“The President, Paul Biya, will have issues and if he is not careful, he will have problems and his government will be hijacked.

“He should pray for his health.

“He needs to wake up or else it will be worse both economically and politically.”

Speaking further, Ayodele revealed that the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, will continue to have issues with the opposition,and efforts will be made towards making him irrelevant politically, while stating that he foresees another coup threat in Africa.

He said: “Uganda president will keep facing opposition challenges.

“Efforts will be made to destroy his political relevance.

“Let’s pray against a major disorderliness in the country that looks like a protest.

“I foresee another coup threat in Africa.”

In Nigeria, the man of God revealed that some states need to pray against bomb scare, which will threaten the security of Nigeria like never before.

Ayodele said: “In Nigeria, I see a major bomb scare that will threaten the security of our country than ever before.

“We need serious prayers.

“Our security agencies must fight the issue of Boko Haram.

“These areas should pray against Bomb scare: Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Oyo.”