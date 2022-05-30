Primate Ayodele to Peter Obi: Why you won’t become Nigeria’s president in 2023

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned Peter Obi against pursuing presidential ambition.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that Peter Obi cannot contest the presidential election and win, advising him to resign from politics and help suffering Nigerians with his resources.

The man of God attested to Peter Obi’s leadership qualities but noted that he doesn’t have the backing of God for the presidential election coupled with the fact that he was misled into joining another party to pursue his ambition.

He also mentioned that South east leaders have successfully jeopardized the chances of the zone in the 2023 presidential election. He said that their coming generations will “remember their actions and curse them for bringing such predicament to the zone

“There is no way Peter Obi can contest and win, it’s either he resigns from politics or waste his money. Better still, help Nigerians that are suffering with his resources.

“’He was misled into joining the Labour Party to pursue his presidential ambition, He has missed it, Igbo have missed it already, their generations to come will remember this and curse them. The South-east political leaders have successfully jeopardized the chances of the Igbo and turned the zone to something else.

“Igbo have no leaders, they don’t like themselves at all. Peter Obi is a fantastic leader but he cannot become the next president of Nigeria, any party that gives him the ticket will be a waste of time.’’

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele had warned the South East leaders not to allow the presidency elude them in 2023 because of their selfish interests and betrayal. He noted that for peace to reign, the South east deserves to produce a president but if the leaders are not careful, they will miss it.