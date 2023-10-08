Primate Ayodele to Peter Obi: Going to Supreme Court a waste, you can’t be president

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has described as a waste of time the decision of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 3023 election in Nigeria, Peter Obi, to challenge the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The Eagle Online reports Obi headed to the Supreme Court after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal dismissed his case.

Speaking in a statement in the early hours of Sunday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele stated that the Supreme Court bid for Obi is dead on arrival and that the Labour Party presidential candidate will not become the president of Nigeria.

He explained that Obi could have won the election but he didn’t do the right thing at the appropriate time and this led to his eventual loss.

He advised him to seek the face of God for his political future, but challenging Tinubu’s victory in court will not lead anywhere.

Ayodele said: “Peter Obi’s matter to Supreme Court is dead on arrival; he can’t win the case and won’t be president of Nigeria.

Also Read:

“His case will be thrown out.

“Obi would have won the election, but he didn’t do the right thing at the appropriate time.

“This is just medicine after death, waste of money and resources.

“The people pushing Obi are spiritually blindfolded.

“The person that is on the presidential seat is powerful than Obi spiritually.

“Even in 2027, no Igbo will become president, Obi has missed it.”