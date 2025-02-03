Primate Ayodele to Opposition: How to unseat Tinubu in 2027

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told opposition parties in the country, led by the Peoples Democratic Party, how they can unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Primate Ayodele offered the advice to the parties on Monday in a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, to newsmen.

He said if the opposition intends to come close to victory in the 2027 presidential election, former President Goodluck Jonathan should be persuaded to contest.

He said a former Vice President and candidate of the PDP in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, is not the answer to the prayers of the party in unseating Tinubu.

He said if Abubakar is allowed to contest again, PDP will be “buried” finally because he doesn’t have what it takes to remove Tinubu from office.

The prophet stated that the best the former Vice President can do is support a good candidate and that the best person for the PDP at the moment is Dr. Jonathan if at all the party wants to smell victory in 2027.

He advised that if Jonathan can join forces with a former President of the Senate and also ex-two term Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, with the support of a coalition of opposition parties, the chances of victory for the party will become higher.

Ayodele said in the statement: “If PDP wants to win, they should persuade Goodluck Jonathan to contest under the party to wake them from their slumber.

“Atiku will not be an answer to PDP and if he comes out to contest again, it will be the final burial of PDP.

“He doesn’t have what it takes to remove Tinubu from office.

“I can only advise Atiku to support a good candidate and the best option for PDP now is Goodluck Jonathan.

“I said he shouldn’t contest before but as it stands, he is the only one who can assist PDP from its final burial.

“If he can join forces with Saraki, together with a coalition of opposition parties, PDP has chances at victory.”

Primate Ayodele made it known that Jonathan is scared and in doubt of his capacity.

He urged the party to give him the support he needs in order to agree to contest.

He added: “If Jonathan is ready, he should be able to do all of these but he is scared.

“The fear of the unknown is troubling Jonathan.

“If the PDP can persuade him and give him all the backing he needs, he will be able to help the party survive.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele explained that if Jonathan doesn’t contest, and without a coalition of opposition parties, President Tinubu will still retain his seat as Nigeria’s president.

Continuing, he described the person who can remove Tinubu as one who is desperate, financially stable, unrighteous, fearless, and rugged, to mention but a few.

He asserted that the 2027 election will not be for lazy people but for those who know what they want and are ready to pursue it till the very end.

He said: “If this cannot happen, I don’t see anyhow any party wants to defeat Tinubu, it will be totally impossible.

“The person that will win Tinubu must be financially stable, spiritually inclined, must be desperate, must not be righteous.

“The election will be for somebody who is ready for anything, fearless, rugged, entirely serious, someone who has past good records, ready to waste money too because all of these are what Tinubu has.

“The 2027 election isn’t for righteous people, the person who wants to win must be ready to face anything and must be ready to listen to God’s divine instructions at all times.

“It’s not for lazy people but very determined people.

“You must also be ready to accept lies and truth together.

“Tinubu is too strong to be pushed aside.”

