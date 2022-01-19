Primate Ayodele to notorious bandit, Bello Turji: Your days are numbered

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted that the end is near for notorious bandit, Bello Turji.

Ayodele revealed that the days of the notorious bandit are numbered as he will soon be captured by the Nigerian Army.

He noted that all the Nigerian Army needs to do is intensity efforts and not give up because the day of his capture is at hand.

He predicted: The notorious bandit operating in Sokoto-Zamfara axis, Bello Turji will, soon be captured.

“His days are numbered, I see him being captured.

“The Lord is about the crown the efforts of the Nigerian Army.

“All they need to do is seek God’s direction and intensity efforts, the day of his capture is at hand.”

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele was celebrated in 2021 for foretelling the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Few months before he was killed, Primate Ayodele noted that his days were numbered.

And for the first time after his death was announced, nothing was heard about him again.