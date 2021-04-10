The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent a congratulatory message to the newly appointed acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

The man of God, who just returned to Nigeria from his prayer mountain, explained that the appointment of the new IGP was divine because he was chosen out of so many better options.

Primate Ayodele advised Baba to always put God first in all his endeavours because without Him, whatever he plans to do will be futile.

He made it known that the state of insecurity in Nigeria is getting worsened as the day goes by, and there is no way he will be successful without calling on God for help.

He also warned him against tribalism and partiality in his operations.

Ayodele said: “I want to congratulate the new IGP, Usman Baba, on his appointment.

“His mission is divine.

“Despite the fact that he has the policing strategy, he should put God first because none of this happened without his endorsement.

“There are better hands before he was selected.

“God has a good plan for him and that is why he is where he is today.

“I urge him not to employ tribalism in his operations.

“He should also balance his actions towards religion so that he will be able to get results.

“God truly loves him.

“God is ready to help him conquer banditry in the country during his tenure as IGP because there is a big task ahead of him.

“I wish him well.”