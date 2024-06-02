Primate Ayodele to Labour: Prioritise prompt salary payment, amenities that’ll add value

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has described the request of the Nigeria Labour Congress to peg minimum wage for workers at N494,000 as unrealistic.

The prophet made his position known in a statement on Sunday, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

In the statement, Primate Ayodele noted that the NLC is wasting time with the request because the highest the government can go comfortably is N60,000.

He stated that the Labour’s request is unachievable and unrealistic because ordinarily, any increase in salaries will also lead to increase in inflation and cost of living, therefore, the more the salary, the higher the inflation.

Speaking on the planned nationwide strike of the NLC and Trade Union Congress, Primate Ayodele advised the union not to embark on strike because it won’t make the government give them what they want.

He said: “The NLC is only wasting time with the request for N494,000 as minimum wage, the highest the federal government can do is N60,000.

“As a matter of fact, increment of salary will lead to increase in inflation and cost of living.

“Labour is only dreaming with the proposal, it’s not realistic and can’t be achieved.

“I would advise them to water down on the strike, it won’t make the government give them what they are asking for except if they want to be deceived.

“In the Nigeria of today, N494,000 as minimum wage isn’t realistic, it would only push Nigeria into recession.”

Ayodele also admonished the union to fight for prompt payment of salaries and other amenities that will add value to their salaries instead of requesting for things that are not achievable.

He said: “Instead of fighting for something that isn’t realistic, Labour should be fighting for prompt payment of salaries and better amenities that will add value to their salaries.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele made it known that any governor that says he will be paying N70,000 as minimum wage is just doing so because of politics.

He asserted that such a government will continue to borrow money to pay salaries and when it becomes too much to maintain, the N70,000 wage would crash.

He admonished NLC not to allow any government politicise salary structure because it will cause more problems in the future.

He also called on the government to plan properly before concluding in order to avoid more problems for Nigeria’s economy.

He added: “Also, I want to add that any governor that says he will be paying N70,000 as minimum wage is just doing so because of politics, it’s not sustainable because such a government will continue to borrow money to pay salaries, it won’t last long at all.

“Labour should not allow any governor use salary structure to play politics with them, the state will end up suffering for it.

“Government must plan properly before concluding to avoid more problems for the country’s economic situation which is already not palatable.”