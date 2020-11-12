Ahead of Ghana’s presidential election, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told the candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, what he needs to do to unseat the incumbent, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ayodele gave the advice in a prophecy released on the poll on Thursday.

According to the popular Nigerian Prophet, the victory of Mahama lies in the Northern and Volta regions and that he needs to seriously work on those places if he wants to win.

He noted that with the way Mahama was taking the campaign, if election the held today, Akufo-Addo will retain his seat.

Furthermore, he noted that he foresees violence in Ghana’s election, and there will be court challenges after it.

Ayodele said: “If John Mahama wants to win, he should work on Northern region and Volta region.

“He has not done what he is supposed to do.

“If election happens today, without mincing words, Nana Akufo-Addo will defeat him.

“The only thing John Mahama needs to do is to wake up, strategise, focus on Upper Volta and Northern region.

“That is where he will get victory.

“If he doesn’t follow that trend, he will lose.

“The way John Mahama is approaching the campaign is wrong.

“He needs to work hard to get his victory.

“I foresee that there will be violence in Ghana election, and court challenges after the election.”