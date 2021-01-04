The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released a strong warning to the President-Elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden, on his health and second term ambition.

The popular prophet revealed that Biden needs to pray about his health because he foresees him having serious issues with it, adding that a second term for his was not certain.

Ayodele said: “Joe Biden needs to pray concerning his health.

“I foresee troubles coming for him.

“Also, his second term ambition is not certain.”

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele had earlier prophesied the victory of Biden in the election that was held in November.

In the victory prophesy, he also stated that outgoing President Donald Trump will want to do everything possible to ensure the victory was upturned.