The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, not to celebrate yet because his victory was not yet certain.

Prophet Ayodele said this in a prophecy on the Edo State governorship election, which he released on Thursday.

It comes after the Prophet forewarned of the pushing out of the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from the APC by the party’s former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and his movement to another party.

Obaseki finally joined the Peoples Democratic Party last week.

As at the time of this report, he was in prime position to clinch the ticket of the PDO as the other three contenders had stepped down for him.

The party was voting in accordance with its Constitution and the Electoral Act at the primaries being monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Primate Ayodele had also warned the APC against picking Ize-Iyamu as its candidate because he won’t deliver.

The man of God also warned Oshiomhole against fighting Obaseki because he is God’s project and fighting him was unnecessary or else more trouble will rise for the embattled national chairman

He had predicted: “Edo primaries will cost APC a lot, if care isn’t taken.

“If anyone enters, they cant have peace.

“Obaseki should restrategise.

“They want to fight each other to the last.

“Oshiomhole is hell bent to destroy Obaseki’s career.

“If Ize-Iyamu wins, Edo State will be worse that it is presently.

“He is not ordained to be governor, but wants to be forced on the people of Edo State.

“If they mistakenly put Ize-Iyamu, he should know that this isn’t church, something will come around.

“If Oshiomhole isn’t careful, he will not see 2023 as the national chairman of APC.”