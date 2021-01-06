Popular prophet and Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, is set to host the United Nations in Lagos on February 14, 2021.

The event, tagged: “Living in peaceful world,” was announced on Wednesday.

It will take place at the Lagos church of Primate Ayodele.

It will be graced by the Country Director of Denmark, Ambassador Blessing Palmberg; Country director of India, Ambassador Prof Nabit Kapur; World Peace President, Ambassador Per Stefsen; Country Director of South Africa, Ambassador Anthony Chinedu; World Peace spokesman, Ambassador Emmanuel Nweke, and other World Peace dignitaries.

At the event, Primate Ayodele will also be empowering widows, giving special medical support to the aged, present scholarships and pay school fees among others.

Also, Primate Ayodele, who was decorated as United Nations Peace Ambassador in 2019, would be donating offices to the United Nations in Lagos.

According to classified information, the main aim of the event is to honour the man of God for being an effective peace keeper globally, to discuss the way forward in giving Nigerian youths the right platform to thrive, and to officially host the flag of the United Nations in Lagos.