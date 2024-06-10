Primate Ayodele to hold maiden edition of Ministers’ Forum

The Primate Elijah Ayodele Gospel Ministers’ Forum is set to hold the maiden edition of its Ministers’ Conference on August 17, 2024 at Airport Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

PEAGOM is a forum that houses the spiritual sons and daughters of renowned prophet Primate Elijah Ayodele.

It was established to foster learning and raise more representatives for God on earth.

According to the coordinator, Pastor Elisha Olugbenga Tolulope, the Ministers’ conference initiative came into existence by the mind of God.

Tolulope noted that several spiritual sons and daughters of Primate Ayodele have been reaching out to him for a forum like PEAGOM for more than 10 years until God gave him a nod earlier this year.

He said: “This initiative came into existence by the mind of God.

“God’s servant doesn’t move on any matter, until God says move.

“Many of his spiritual sons and daughters, including me, have been reaching out to him for more than 10 years to request for a forum like PEAGOM where we can learn and become God’s will.

“But, he didn’t respond to the requests until God told him to give a nod to it this year (2024).

“So, PEAGOM is the mind of God for those who want to matter and gain mastery in ministry, or any field of endeavour.

“It is an initiative that aims at bringing all the spiritual sons and daughters of the chosen servant of the most high God together on a platform, so we can learn at his feet, to become God’s able representatives on the earth.

“Hosea 4:6 says: ‘My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me.’

“However, Hosea 6:3 says: ‘Then shall we know, if we follow on to know the LORD….’

“God’s knowledge is for those who follow on to know.

“Now, who you follow determines what you know, and what you know will determine what you will become in life.”

According to Tolulope, PEAGOM stands out as an initiative for ideal mentorship and an avenue to make life better for members.

Also, he made it known that some of the benefits of joining the forum include having access to periodic seminars with Primate Ayodele, access to connect with him and an undeniable improvement in members’ ministries.

He added: “PEAGOM has not come to join the crowd, it has come to stand out as a forum or initiative for ideal mentor/protege relationship.

“It is not an initiative for siphoning funds from members, but one to make members’ lives better in all ramifications.

“In PEAGOM, we have privileges and benefits which include access to periodic seminars with our spiritual father feeding us with spiritual knowledge from his wealth of experience, opportunity to have one on one encounter with him to connect with God’s grace on his life, opportunity to have undeniable improvement in ministry or whatever you do.

“This is not a forum that will fade away with time.

“I know that, whatsoever God doeth, it shall be forever: nothing can be put to it, nor any thing taken from it: and God doeth it, that men should fear before him.

“Ecclesiastes 3:14.

“To apply, you have to pick a form, or follow our link to get the form.

“Potential members can also call +234 812 824 1717 or +234 806 236 3323 for comprehensive information on how to become a member.”