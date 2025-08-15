Primate Ayodele to Haske: Pray against sudden termination of your life

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the Chief Executive Officer of AA and R Investment Groups, Abdullahi Bashir Haske, to pray against the sudden termination of his life.

The man of God with his church headquarters in Lagos, made known in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday.

The prophet stated that the business executive has a great future and will do significant things for Nigeria, but he will be fought and implicated except he seeks the face of God.

Primate Ayodele stated that he foresees several security operatives, nationally and internationally, being used to tackle his businesses by people who want him to fail.

He listed the security agencies to include the Department of State Services, International Police, Directorate of Military Intelligence, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He urged him to pray for his life not to be cut short.

He said: “Abdullahi Bashir Haske must pray for his life, I see him being implicated even though he has a serious prospect.

“He will be getting fought by the international community.

“I also see operatives like DSS, Interpol, DMI, FBI, EFCC fighting him and trying to bring him down at all costs.

“He needs to seek the face of God so that they won’t make him lose multi-billion dollar projects.”

Primate Ayodele stated that Haske’s impact will be felt especially in the oil and gas sector, explaining that he has the capacity to build one of the largest refineries in the world and crash the price of fuel to about N400, but people who have seen his future will try to cut it short.

He added: “He has the capacity to turn the oil sector of Nigeria around with one of the largest refineries, which can even crash the price of petrol to N400/Litre.

“He has the prospect to become a governor in his state, but people with vulture eyes have seen his future and want to destroy his political prospect.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele urged him to seek the face of God to survive every attempt against his life, including a plane crash.

He said: “They will fight him in the next two years and see him as a threat; he needs God’s prayers for him to survive.

“They want to take his life through a plane crash or any other way; he needs serious prayers for his life.

“He has a lot to offer Nigeria even internationally, but he needs prayers for his life.”

