The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned Governors of South West to immediately strengthen security in the region’s boarding schools.

The man of God spoke in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Ayodele made it known that he foresees kidnappings coming down to the boarding schools in the South West and if care is not taken, it will be a replica of what is happening in the North.

He also mentioned that the Eastern part of the country should also be careful and strengthen their security because there are plans to invade the region by bandits

Ayodele said: “South West Governors must be on alert than ever before.

“I foresee bandits and kidnappings in our boarding schools.

“They should start providing security to all boarding schools because God showed me that they want to start banditry in South West and Eastern schools.

“The solution is to provide adequate security in order to avert this from happening.

“The security of our schools need to be strengthened.”

There have been several cases of kidnappings in boarding schools in the North, with the latest in Zamfara State.