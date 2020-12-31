The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, to wake up because he foresees his political assignment being frustrated by his enemies in the state.

The popular prophet advised the governor and his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu, not to allow discrepancies and kangaroo court judgments to be used to oust them.

He made it known that the enemies of Obaseki and Shuaibu are doing everything to get them out of the way.

Ayodele said: “Obaseki must wake up.

“They want to bring his government down.

“He must not sleep so that they will not use kangaroo court judgment against him.

“He and his deputy must not allow discrepancies.

“They must take every step so they won’t give them a shock.

“His political enemies are waiting for his downfall.

“He should take the right step now before it’s too late.

“They want to frustrate his political assignment.

“They are looking for every means to disqualify his ability to move Edo forward.

“He must not joke with this before it’s too late.

“They want to do everything to get him out of the way.

“He should not let it be too late.”