Primate Ayodele to Gov. Fubara: You will overcome Wike

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has assured the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, that he will survive attempts to impeach him following the crisis between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Primate Ayodele said this in a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Tuesday.

He advised Fubara to seek the face of God because he is the only one that can fight the battle for him.

The prophet explained that it is only God that can change Wike’s decision to ensure his successor is removed from office.

He stated that the plan is for him to be given the treatment meted to a former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwummi Ambode, who was unable to get a second term in office.

Ayodele said: “Only God can change Wike’s mind towards Governor Sim Fubara.

“He should get his mind prepared that his second term ambition will be tough.

“It’s going to be like the issue of former Governor Akinwummi Ambode in Lagos.

“He will still face impeachment, but I see him surviving it.

“The House will continue to be troubled.

“They will make him uncomfortable and make his first term miserable, but he will survive it if he turns to God for help.”

Primate Ayodele further reiterated that it is only God that can fight for the governor regardless of what he does in the state.

He warned him to be careful of moles in his camp as there won’t be any rest in ensuring he gets removed from office.

He added: “There is no amount of what he does; it is only God that can fight for him.

“There will be so many moles in his camp.

“It’s unfortunate that this is happening at a time when Fubara is willing to work.

“They won’t appreciate his efforts and they will want to mess him up.

“Those who are against his governorship will also add to it.

“The governor must be careful, put his security together and be very prayerful.

“He should do more work than his predecessor so that he can see the favour of the people.

“People around him will continue to make moves to remove him.”

