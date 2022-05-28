Primate Ayodele to Fayemi: I foresee serious crisis between you and your successor

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said he foresees a serious crisis between the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and his anointed successor, Biodun Oyebanji.

He made this known in fresh warnings he released on the Ekiti State governorship poll scheduled for June 18, 2022.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that the governor and Oyebanji, the All Progressives Congress candidate for the election, will have serious crisis that will cause a huge rift between them.

The man of God noted that the governor will humiliate his candidate when the issue begins.

He stated that some people will create the crisis because they have scores to settle with Governor Fayemi.

Ayodele said: “Governor Fayemi and his anointed candidate in the Ekiti election, Biodun Oyebanji will have serious crisis along the line.

“The governor will try as much as possible to humiliate Oyebanji when the issues arises.

“I don’t see them getting along.

“There are some people that have scores to settle with the governor and they will go through Biodun Oyebanji as a channel.

“There will be serious crisis between both of them and I see it affecting their political careers/“

It would be recalled that earlier this week, Primate Ayodele revealed that the APC has a better chance of winning the gubernatorial election as he doesn’t see the Peoples Democratic Party emerging as the winner.