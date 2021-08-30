Primate Ayodele to EFCC Chair: Those who put you in power want to set trap for you

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent spiritual warning to the Chairman of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, about some things God showed him concerning his administration.

The popular man of God revealed that he foresees the EFCC Chairman being betrayed and stabbed.

He said this will be done by those who put him in power because of his giant strides in the commission.

Ayodele explained that the commission under Bawa will expose lot of corrupt politicians, business tycoons and as a way to retaliate, he foresees a deliberate coalition to bring him down.

He urged him to be closer to God and pray so that he won’t be caught in their trap while discharging his duties wholeheartedly.

He said: “The spirit of the Lord made me to see what will likely befall the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, in his administration.

“Under him, EFCC will expose a lot of corrupt politicians and business tycoons.

“The commission will go after a lot of them to bring an end to corruption but if care isn’t taken, I see corruption fighting the EFCC back with full force.

“The Chairman will do well but I see him being stabbed, I see a trap being set for him, I see him being indicted in one way or the other.

“He must be extremely prayerful and move closer to God than ever before so he can overcome when this trouble sets in for him.

“Unfortunately, the people I see engineering this are those who put him in that position.

“They will turn against him and create problems for him because he is doing the right thing.

“Be careful, move closer to God and pray fervently so that you won’t fall into their trap.”