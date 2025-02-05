Primate Ayodele to DR Congo President: They’ll remove you from power

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Nigeria, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, of an impending removal from power amidst the current terrorist crisis facing the country.

Primate Ayodele revealed this development in a statement signed and issued on Wednesday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He made it known that the M23 crisis wasn’t caused by Rwanda but by a coalition of western powers.

Since the crisis began, Rwanda has been accused by some African countries of causing chaos in DR Congo but the man of God in his prophecy noted that countries like the United States of America and France know about the crisis and their goal is to remove President Tshisekedi from power.

He urged the president to align with Russia, China, and North Korea in order to save his job and country.

Ayodele said: “DR Congo president, Felix Tshisekedi cannot win the battle he is fighting if he doesn’t align with Russia, China, and North Korea.

“Accusing Rwanda of sponsoring M23 to cause chaos in the country is a distraction and a game plan of some countries involved in this crisis. America and France cannot be exonerated, they know about all that is happening.

“If President Felix sleeps too much, they will get him out of power, he should align with the countries listed in order to win if not, it will be tough.”

