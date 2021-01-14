The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has issued a strong warning to corrupt politicians in Nigeria, amidst the ravaging COVID-19.

Primate Ayodele during a live service in his church revealed that COVID-19 will not really affect the poor, but the rich and corrupt politicians who have hands in the retrogression of Nigeria.

He explained that the vaccine going round is not the solution to the virus as no solution has been gotten yet, and that it will be serious in the coming days till August.

He warned those in government to be very careful, and repent if they have been involved in corrupt practices.

Ayodele said: “COVID-19 is not for the poor.

“Those in government should be careful, especially those who have spoilt the country.

“Let them repent now.

“COVID-19 is coming for them.

“We are moving to the final stage till August.

“The vaccines are not the solution.

“They have not gotten the solution.

“In Nigeria, it will be very serious in the coming days.”

Also, Ayodele warned the Independent National Electoral Commission against foul play in the outcome of Imo North Senatorial District election.

Recall that the popular prophet had prophesied victory for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the election but as it stands, even though the INEC declared the All Progressives Congress as the winner with no candidate, there is serious uncertainty about the final outcome.

Primate Ayodele reinstated his prophecy on the victory of the PDP candidate, and warned that anyone who tries to alter the victory will face the wrath of God.

He said: “In Imo, Emmanuel Okewulonu will be the one to be declared winner of the Imo North Senatorial election.

“Anyone who wants to alter it, will face God’s wrath.

“COVID-19 is coming for every corrupt person.”