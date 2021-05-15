The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent warnings to President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the Nigerian economy.

The popular Prophet warned that he foresees Nigeria’s economy shutting down in the next 32 weeks if the government doesn’t do the right thing, adding that it will affect the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and salaries of workers.

Ayodele revealed that Nigeria will be on a “brutal” loan spree and that except the Federal Government brings back oil subsidy, Nigeria’s economy will not grow.

He said: “If the government of Nigeria doesn’t do the right thing about the economy, Nigeria’s economy may shut down in the next 32 weeks.

“This will affect Central Bank, NNPC and revenues.

“Government must come out with a very strong economic team in order to curb another economic pandemic that will even affect banks, government, salaries of the workers and pensioners.

“Nigeria will be on a brutal loan, there will be so much loan, they must review subsidy, and bringing back subsidy will help Nigeria’s economic to grow than removing the subsidy completely.”

On the restructuring that is being agitated for by Southern Governors, Primate Ayodele stated that restructuring will lead to disintegration of Nigeria as the co-existence of the country is under threat.

He explained that it will be rejected by the Northerners and it will cause serious issues among governors in the country

He advised the President to adjust, manage the loopholes, and pray to God, especially about the insecurity that is biting the country hard.

Ayodele said: “Restructuring will eventually lead to disintegration of Nigeria and the issue of restructuring will cause problems between the Northerners and Southerners.

“It will create loggerheads among the governors because the issue of restructuring will be rejected by Northerners and will aggravate issues.

“The government needs to adjust, do what is right and manage the loopholes.

“There is a crack in our coexistence.

“We need prayers to work on this, insecurity will bring economic hardship because the government doesn’t know what to do about the issue of insecurity.”