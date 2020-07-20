The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against corruption allegations that has hit his administration of recent.

He had earlier said days ago in a publication that if President Buhari wasn’t careful, corruption will discredit his administration.

Ayodele said: “Corruption will cheat Buhari’s government.

“If he doesn’t sack corrupt ministers, it will fight his government back.

“There is corruption in the military.

“If he doesn’t act on it, it will discredit his government.

“He should take corruption serious.

“There is also corruption in Judiciary, CBN, NNPC.

“If he wants people to compliment his government, these are the areas his government should work on.

“On kidnapping, Buhari’s government has not gotten it right.

“These are the things that will discredit him.

“Buhari and his Chief of Staff are not up to the task yet.”

Ayodele has further spoke about it, especially in the wake of the drama that happened in the House of representatives on Monday when the acting MD of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Prof. Daniel Pondei, slumped while being grilled about the handling of funds.

Primate Ayodele said if Buhari wants a good name for his government, he should sack all corrupt officials.

He added: “There is no point.

“If Buhari wants to make a good name off his government, all corrupt officials must be sacked.

“With the drama that took place at the House of Representatives today, the former MD of NDDC, Joi Nunieh, has been vindicated.

“I want to be one of the first Nigerians to congratulate her.”

Furthermore, Ayodele predicted massive protests by the police, pensioners and strike in the military over payments.

He predicted: “Police will protest, pensioners will protest, some military officers will go on strike because of some payments.”

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele had earlier warned the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Yusuf Buratai, to be careful of assassination threat that will come his way

He said: “If care isn’t taken, military will be killing military.

“The Chief of Army Ataff will face assassination attempt.

“I don’t know if he will survive it.

“Let’s pray against any plane crash.

“Air Force or police helicopter or any private jet crash.”