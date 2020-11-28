The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told the All Progressives Congress not to toy with handing over a second term mandate to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

One of the leading prophets in the country revealed the vision given to him by God during a session at his prayer mountain on Friday.

Ayodele stated that God has revealed to him that Sanwo-Olu deserves to be given the second term ticket because he is not done with the mission God has given him.

Primate Ayodele noted that if Governor Sanwo-Olu is allowed to have a second term, the economy of Lagos State will witness massive progress and the people will enjoy a new breathe of fresh air because the Lord is with him.

He said Sanwo-Olu will become one of the best governors in Nigeria, making it known that his first term has been affected by the poisonous stings of COVID-19 and the destructions that came with the hijacking of the #EndSARs protest by hoodlums.

Ayodele said: “The Lord said to me that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu should be allowed to have a second term by the leadership of the APC.

“The Lord wants to do a new thing in Lagos and Governor Sanwo-Olu will be the one to be used.

“In terms of security, infrastructure, employment, wealth creation, Sanwo-Olu will do better and the economy of Lagos will be blooming.

“Hoodlums attack and COVID-19 have done damage to his first term, but his second term will be far better than his first term.

“He has suffered so much to fail.

“He is the only one that has been ordained by God to take Lagos to the next level.

“He is not my friend and we don’t have a personal relationship, but I am saying what the Lord has told me: Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term will be one of the best Lagos has ever enjoyed.

“The hand of the Lord is upon him and He has set him on a mission, which needs to be fulfilled in his second term.”