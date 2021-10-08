Primate Ayodele to APC, PDP: Who to choose as next National Chairman

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has given a spiritual advice and direction to the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party on the choice of their next national chairmen.

Primate Ayodele spoke in a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, in the early hours of Thursday.

He noted that the parties needed people who can ensure victory for them in the anticipated 2023 general election.

He explained that the choice of a wrong person will deepen their crisis and affect the parties a lot.

For the APC, Primate Ayodele advised that they chose among Senator Kashim Shettima, Mallam Isa Yuguda and Senator Tanko Al-Makura

Ayodele said: “The All Progressives Congress should choose between Senator Kashim Shettima, Mallam Isa Yuguda and Senator Tanko Al-Makura as national chairman.

“Any one of these three people can give APC victory in 2023.

“If they don’t choose between these ones, there will be so much crisis for them.”

For the PDP, Ayodele explained that they needed a serious and vibrant person who can give them victory too in 2023.

He asked the party to choose between former Governor of Kaduna Atate, Ahmed Markafi, and former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

He said: “PDP must not make any mistake.

“They need a serious, committed and vibrant person that can give them victory in 2023.

“The party should choose between former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Markafi, and former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.”

In recent past, Primate Ayodele’s prophecies have served as direction to political parties, especially when it was time to choose candidates for sensitive positions.

Also, the man of God is known for warning political leaders about their administration.

In 2020, he warned Adams Oshiomhole, who was the APC National Chairman, not to fight the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who succeeded him, or else he will not see 2021 as the chairman of the party.

The warning was neglected and few months after, a court sacked Oshiomhole as APC Chairman.

The incumbent acting Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, was also warned by Primate Ayodele some months ago.

The man of God said there will be a gang-up against him.

This has also come to pass as there were battles against his leadership that almost got him sacked as the caretaker committee chairman.

The PDP isn’t left out too.

About two years ago, Primate Ayodele released a prophecy that Uche Secondus, the embattled PDP National Chairman, will not finish his term as chairman.

Few months ago, Secondus was suspended as the chairman.