Primate Ayodele to Akpabio: Natasha’s removal will cost you a lot

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, against the ongoing plans to recall embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate.

Prophet Ayodele unveiled the prophecy in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and issued to newsmen on Friday.

He made it known that if Akpoti-Uduaghan is successfully recalled, it will cost the Senate president more than he can ever imagine.

He stated that a lot of things would come up from the Senate and that the highly exalted chamber will be washed down.

He said: “The removal of Natasha will cause the Senate president a lot, there will be a lot of things that will come out of the Senate.

“It will be dramatic and this senate will be reduced to a senate of content.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that the Senate will experience so much drama, like riot, punching of one another, disagreement, as some senators will not be allowed to speak to issues.

He also revealed that senators will be against themselves, while urging them to pray for peace and health stability.

Likewise, he revealed that Akpabio will still face more challenges, including disrespect, insult, and disregard from senators within his party.

He said: “There will be riots, punches, and disagreements in the senate because the minority will not be allowed to speak their mind.

“There are people who will be against others, there will be more drama in the senate.

“The senators need to pray for peace, and let all of them pray against cardiac arrest. Akpabio will still face more challenges; he will be disrespected and insulted by other senators, and the house will be divided.”

