Primate Ayodele to African Leaders: You’re begging Western world to enslave Africa

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has blasted African leaders for always reaching out to Western countries for support, which, according to him, is another means of begging for slavery.

Primate Ayodele’s position was made public in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available to the media on Friday.

He stated that African leaders are wasting the continent’s resources on Western leaders who are only looking for opportunities to milk the continent dry.

This is coming following the visit of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to US President Donald Trump on Thursday, which many have described as embarrassing to the country due to the events that unfolded at the meeting.

Primate Ayodele knocked President Ramaphosa for embarking on the visit despite having resources in South Africa that can make the US and other Western countries approach the country for collaboration.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that some African leaders are wasting their potential by begging the Western world to enslave them after all they have done.

“The South African president went to the US to disgrace his country, to beg and build an unnecessary relationship.

“South Africa has resources enough for the US to beg them, but because the president doesn’t know the value of what he has, he was rubbished by Donald Trump.”

The prophet seized the opportunity to urge President Bola Tinubu not to use Nigerian resources to beg Western nations because it would be a means to slavery.

He made it known that the West can’t live without the continent and that it was time for African leaders to live up to the standard of what they possess.

He said: “I want to plead with the president of Nigeria that he shouldn’t take Nigerian resources to go and beg these countries.

“African leaders should take note that we can’t be slaves to America and the West; they don’t have what we have.

“They can’t live without us, let’s make use of our resources well so we won’t become stooges for the Western world.”

Furthermore, the prophet commended the Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, for the investment summit that was held in the state, while calling on President Tinubu to make use of the potential in Nigeria to attract investors rather than going to presidents to seek support.

Ayodele said: “Nigeria has all it takes, and I want to commend the investment summit in Taraba state that showcased the resources of the state.

“Let us use our manpower to attract these people to us instead of going about visiting them.

“We have the likes of Dangote that can help put the country on a very high pedestal; we have potential that can approach investors to turn the country around.

“The Western countries are only opportunists looking for ways to destroy the continent.”

