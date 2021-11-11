Primate Ayodele: The prophet who said APC would lose Anambra and stood by it till the end, by Oluwatosin Isaac

Anambra governorship election came with its own surprises with the ruling party, All Progressive Congress at the receiving end unfortunately. Everyone had thought the party will end up winning at the polls either willingly or with the use of federal might but surprisingly, the ruling party lost out gallantly in the elections as declared by INEC.

The gallant loss of the APC is astonishing to everyone except popular prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele who had said since 2020 that APC would not win the polls.

Primate Ayodele’s first prophecy dates back to July 2020 when he categorically stated that anyone that wanted to contest for governorship under the APC should not bother because it would be a waste of time. He made this statement on Daily Post Online newspaper despite the fact that election was still far away.

In his words:

‘“APC cannot govern in Anambra, anyone that wants to contest under APC shouldn’t waste their time. APC cannot rule Anambra State, except they want to rig.

(https://dailypost.ng/2020/07/ 19/anambra-election-dont- bother-contesting-primate- ayodele-tells-apc/)

When a further interview was conducted for the man of God by Tribune newspaper on September 25, 2020, Primate Ayodele reechoed his statement by saying 10 million APC members cannot give the party victory in Anambra except they rig the election.

‘In Anambra State, 10 million APC members cannot be governor there except the election is rigged. The election is between APGA and PDP. [Willie] Obiano should not leave APGA. He should produce a sellable candidate. It will be a tough election Anambra State’’ (https://tribuneonlineng.com/ what-i-see-around-the-villa- primate-ayodele/)

Primate Ayodele who is known by standing by his prophecies no matter the situation made an elaborate prophetic statement in March 2021 regarding the election. This time he mentioned the names of aspirants who should not bother to contest in the election because they didn’t have God’s backing. He advised those he mentioned to channel their resources to charity instead of wasting it on a futile mission. Among those he mentioned are Andy Uba, Uche Ekwunife, Godwin Ezeemo.

“On Anambra 2021, I want to advise Paul Orajiaka, Andy Uba from APC, Uche Ekwunife, Godwin Ezeemo from APGA not to bother about governing the state.

“They don’t have God’s backing.

“Instead of wasting money to campaign, they should channel their money into humanitarian activities like giving the less privileged and widows in the society’’ (https://theeagleonline.com. ng/those-who-wont-be-governor- in-anambra-ekiti-primate- ayodele/)

After this prophecy got to APC and Andy Uba, instead of listening to God’s prophet, he went ahead to engage in media attacks against Primate Ayodele. He began to spread falsehood against Primate Ayodele, calling him names, describing him as a fake prophet yet Primate Ayodele never changed his words. He stood by his word that APC would not get victory as it was given to him by God.

Two months ago, Primate Ayodele gave another prophecy which was well detailed, explaining how the winner of the election would emerge. In this prophecy, he maintained that except APC rigged the election, Andy Uba would not be governor. He also spoke about the stand of all major candidates in the election including PDP, APGA, APC, and YPP. He mentioned that APGA and APC wanted to rig in the election because the people were tired of them. He then gave advice to the current governor who is from APGA that he should beg the people of Anambra so that Charles Soludo will be voted for in the election. For YPP, he said Ifeanyi Ubah was playing around victory but he would be eased out technically. For PDP, he mentioned that they had what it takes to win but they needed to take steps to avoid mistakes (https://dailypost.ng/2021/10/ 12/anambra-guber-primate- ayodele-reveals-election- outcome-in-fresh-prophecy/). In this prophecy given, if well read, one would agree that APGA and PDP were given hope because there was solution to the mistakes they have made.

The election had held and gone with the APGA winning the election, taking APC out of the way. Days before the election, APGA members left the party to the APC, this alone could have intimidated Primate Ayodele’s prophecy but the man of God never changed his word, he stood by it as ever even when the odds seemed to be against him. With this, Primate Ayodele has proven his consistency, sagacity, fearlessness, and credibility.