The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed God’s mind on the next Inspector General of Police as the tenure of the incumbent, Mohammed Adamu, gradually comes to an end.

There have been talks on who will take over from Adamu.

However, Primate Ayodele has revealed those who has the blessing of God to become to next IGP.

According to the popular prophet, the appointment will be among three people in the Police Force, namely: Deputy Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali; Assistant Inspector General of Police Dasuki Galadanchi; and AIG Moses Ambakina Jitoboh.

He made it known that if President Buhari can appoint any one out of the three, the security situation of Nigeria will stabilise.

He said: “The security network in Nigeria is troubled.

“In the next two months, things can go wrong if care is not taken.

“One of these people is the one that can help stabilise the security situation of Nigeria.

“One of them will cause change in the country’s security system.”

Furthermore, while speaking briefly about 2023 politics, Primate Ayodele revealed that he foresees that both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party will break, adding that a third force will arise.

He said: “APC, PDP will eventually break, and a third force will arise.

“The leading parties are confused.

“The third force is coming.

“It will be a youth party.”