The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has taken his annual humanitarian activities to his hometown in Ekiti State.

The popular prophet stormed Ekiti State on Wednesday to empower the needy, especially the widows.

According to eyewitnesses, about 250 widows were empowered by the philanthropic man of God in Ekiti State.

During his visit, Ayodele hailed the Governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for doing excellently well in the development of Ekiti State, especially at the local level.

He made it known that every Ekiti indigene and resident are enjoying the governor’s approach to leadership.

Primate Ayodele’s annual humanitarian activities started on February 1, 2021 and will run till February 14, 2021, with the mother of all empowerment programme in his Lagos church.

United Nations delegates, African Union delegates, Governors and religious leaders are expected to massively grace the event.