The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has disowned reports making the rounds that popular musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, will be performing at his annual thanksgiving service that will hold on February 14.

The man of God spoke on the development on Monday.

Ayodele urged the public to disregard any information as such making the rounds.

He explained that the only musician that will be performing at his church is Tope Alabi.

He stated that the earlier information about Davido coming to perform was a misconception and a case of misinterpretation.

He said: “I want to urge the general public to disregard information making rounds that Davido will be performing at my annual thanksgiving on February 14.

“The only musician I have spoken to as regards the event is Tope Alabi, and nobody else.

“I believe the Davido’s story was a case of misconception and interpretation.”