The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari on the usage of the COVID-19 vaccine sent to the country some weeks ago.

The popular prophet spoke on Monday in a statement by his Media Office.

Ayodele cautioned the President and Nigerians to be careful in using the COVID-19 vaccine as he doesn’t see it bringing an end to the pandemic in the country, making it known that the virus will go at God’s appointed time

He explained that the vaccine will have side effect on the health of some people, and that there is the need for the country’s leadership to have a re-think about it.

He said: “I have said it in 2019 that COVID-19 will go at God’s appointed time alone.

“The vaccine will not still solve the virus issue.

“I call on the President of this country, Muhammadu Buhari, to have a rethink of this COVID-19 vaccine

“I foresee that it will have serious side effect on some people, caution need be taken now.”

Also, the man of God reacted to the state of insecurity of the country, revealing that the only way to solve it is if the government takes the spiritual aspect serious.

He warned that if the government doesn’t start taking the spiritual aspect of it serious, insecurity will still attract international community intervention because it will become more serious.

Ayodele said: “International community will still get involved in Nigeria’s insecurity state.

“Yhey will condemn Buhari’s government towards the end of his term.

“I still say they can get Boko Haram leader only when he is weakened spiritually.

“Clerics need to pray.

“I see this attracting the intervention of international community, except we pray.

“Buhari’s Government has missed it.

“If the security aspect is not taken care of, I don’t see us seeing the end to insecurity in Nigeria.”