Primate Ayodele set to launch annual prophecy book

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, will launch the 2023/2024 edition of his annual prophecy book, titled: “Warnings To The Nations,” on July 1, 2023.

The launch date of the new edition of the book of prophecy was contained in a statement released by his media office.

The statement said the new edition of “Warnings To The Nations” feature prophetic directions and warnings to presidents, governors, corporate organisations, personalities, and government agencies, among a host of others.

For Nigeria especially, the prophecy book will serve as a direction for the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by revealing the issues to come, solutions to Nigeria’s problems, and innovative ideas to tackle the nation’s crisis.

Also, some of the top prophecies to expect in the 2023/2024 “Warnings To The Nations” include the 2024 presidential election in the United States, Russia-Ukraine war, governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, Ondo and Edo States, and presidential elections in South Sudan, Liberia, Gabon and Zimbabwe.

The statement added: “;Warnings To The Nations’ is not a literature book but a compendium of divine signals received from God by his prophet.

“Sacred in nature, the prophecy book has served as an eye-opener and insight for world leaders that appreciate the gift of prophecy.

“Several leaders around the world are currently in possession of the past editions of Warnings To The Nations.

“Since its inception, ‘Warnings To The Nations’ has done well in speaking to power and foretelling things to come.

“It majorly addresses leaders of nations and warns them of troubles ahead of them.

“For those who listen, they end up averting these troubles but for those who ignore these God-given warnings, the otherwise happens.

“So far, more than 15,000 prophecies from the past editions have been fulfilled; proof that it is indeed a publication that has God’s backing.”

