Primate Ayodele sends warnings to South Sudan Deputy President, Riek Machar

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released a prophetic warning for the deputy president of South Sudan, Riek Machar.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele warned the deputy president not to present himself as too cheap to those instigating him against the peace of the nation unknowingly.

The man of God revealed that there is so much to gain from being loyal to the president, Salva Kiir because he has a genuine plan for the country. He warned that if care isn’t taken, Machar will fall for the plans of those who don’t want him to last with the president.

“The deputy president of South Sudan, Riek Machar must not present himself to be cheap, he should be loyal to his principal for the love of South Sudan. His gains lie in his loyalty to his principal.

“He must be careful not to fall for moves by those who don’t want him to last with the president, some of them will be exposed soon, it looks like they love him but it’s deceit. He should commit more of his loyalty to the country.’’

He further noted that President Salva Kiir has a good plan for the people of South Sudan but some army generals are frustrating peace and fuelling crisis between the president and the deputy president. He then revealed that an army general, an ex-politician are part of those causing crisis.

‘’The president’s plan for South Sudan is genuine, he means well for the people of South Sudan, some army generals are frustrating peace and bringing crisis to the country. They are also fueling crisis between the president and the deputy president.

‘’An army general, an ex-politician, and some people pretending to be president’s friends are part of those causing crisis in South Sudan.’’