Primate Ayodele sends warnings to Presidents of Egypt, Senegal, Chad, Zambia, others

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released fresh warnings to the Presidents of Niger Republic, Egypt, Chad, Madagascar, Sudan, Senegal and Zambia.

The warnings were contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Isaac Oluwatosin, and made available on Sunday.

In it, Primate Ayodele foretold the events that will occur in these countries and what the presidents must pray against in order to have a smooth administration.

In Niger Republic, Primate Ayodele foresees another coup if the present junta is not careful enough.

He warned of terrorist attacks in the country.

In Egypt, the prophet spoke about the coming election and revealed that the incumbent President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, will retain his seat, but he must pray against disorderliness in the country.

For Chad, Primate Ayodele foresees a major terrorist disaster that will shake the country’s military.

He said the democracy of the country will be threatened and that the head of state must seek God’s face before switching to a civilian government.

He said: “Niger: they must be careful because of terrorist attacks against their military and civilians.

“The terrorist will want to destabilise the state with insecurity.

“The efforts of the government will not be appreciated.

“People will be clamouring for another coup and I see insecurity causing another coup in the country.

“They must be careful about it.

“Egypt: The ruling party will retain the seat during the election.

“The president must be careful of opposition plans towards his government.

“He must pray against disorderliness in the country.

“The economy will be bad and their money will be devalued.

“Chad: They will be attacked and their soldiers must be careful because a major terrorist disaster is coming that will shake their military.

“The democracy of Chad will be threatened.

“The head of state will want to transform into a civilian president.

“He must be careful and seek God’s face before doing it.

“The country must be careful to avoid entering a wrong agreement.”

In Sudan, Primate Ayodele insisted that the rebels want to be a part of the government and if they are not allowed to also have a share, they will not allow peace to reign in the country.

He advised the present junta to reach an agreement with them while revealing that democracy will take another five years to happen in the country.

In Senegal, Primate Ayodele foresees a tough election for the ruling party as he revealed that without rigging, the opposition party will win.

He stated that there is a looming danger in Senegal and a coup underway if President Macky Sall isn’t careful.

In Zambia, despite the efforts of President Hakainde Hichilema, Primate Ayodele said he won’t be appreciated and that a strong opposition will come up to battle the presidential seat with him.

He added: “Sudan: If the rebels are not in government, troubles will continue to happen in the country.

“The junta should comply and reach an agreement with the rebels.

“Democracy will take another five years to be realised in the country.

“World leaders should get involved in Sudan matter.

“Senegal: The election in Senegal will be very tough.

“Without rigging, the opposition will win.

“The ruling party is desperate and hell-bent on retaining the seat.

“Senegal must pray against troubles, anarchy and I also see a coup being aborted in Senegal.

“I see danger looming in Senegal. Macky Sall must have a rethink.

“The prime minister who is expected to replace him will have issues and it will cause disagreement between both of them.

“Zambia: The president of Zambia will not be appreciated despite his efforts.

“They will condemn him and a strong opposition is coming that will battle the seat with him.

“If he is not careful and puts himself together, he will make so many mistakes which will be used against him.

“There is no way he can satisfy every quarter, I see his party in disarray.

“The president needs prayer for his health, he should also pray against being bereaved, unexpected attacks, kidnapping, insecurity and border crisis in the country.

“He will make some changes in his cabinet and I see challenges within his administration.”