Primate Ayodele sends strong warnings to Uganda President

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent strong warnings to the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

Primate Ayodele gave the warning to Museveni in a statement signed by his media aide, Oluwatosin Isaac, on Monday.

He revealed some of the crisis President Museveni will face in the coming days.

He made it known that he foresees his government being truncated by military forces except he starts working against it immediately.

Among these warnings, he mentioned the President’s health, economy of the country, opposition and bereavement as important things he should work on because he foresees serious crisis in those areas.

Ayodele said: “In the coming days, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda will face serious challenges.

“He should be watchful of his health because I see him struggling to survive.

“He must also be prayerful so that he won’t be bereaved, I see death hovering around his family members and close allies, it is time for him to be close to God to prevent these things.

“I see his government being truncated by military forces, what I see looks like a military coup, there will be an attempt to take over his government, he must pray and immediately reorganise the country’s military.

“I see the economy of Uganda facing challenges.

“The opposition will continue to make waves and I foresee political assassination.”