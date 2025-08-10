Primate Ayodele sends fresh warnings to telecoms firms

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released fresh prophecies regarding Nigeria’s telecommunication companies, including Glo, MTN, Airtel, and the newly reformed T2, formerly known as 9mobile.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Sunday. Primate Ayodele made it known that MTN will have challenges and run into a shortage.

He stated that he sees resignations from top officials in the company while warning of a potential network crisis that will affect the company negatively.

He said: “MTN: They will have challenges that will disorganize them and make them run into a shortage. They will want to carry out expansion, but some of their major cables will be damaged, and I see some of their officials resigning due to unexpected things that will be happening. MTN needs to be careful not to see situations of customers leaving the company. They will have serious network issues in September that people will be complaining bitterly about.”

For Airtel, Primate Ayodele warned the company to be careful of board crises, while revealing that they will face marketing issues at the grassroots level.

He said: “Airtel: they must be careful so there won’t be any board crisis. They will want to step up in many ways, but there will be problems in the grassroots. The company’s marketing will have lots of issues in communicating to people at the grassroots level. Airtel will also have terrible network problems in November.”

For T2, Primate Ayodele stated that the company will start on a good ground, but they will not be able to achieve what was set out to be achieved.

He urged the company to look into some issues spiritually as he foresees a struggle to meet up with other telecommunication companies.

He said: “T2: The company will start on a good footing, but there will be a lot of things they will want to do but will face problems. The crisis of the company isn’t yet over, it will be up and down, and the organization will struggle to surpass other telecommunication company. The new devices the company will introduce will still have problems, it’s an issue to be looked to spiritually. The company is ready to improve, but attaining improvement will create problems.”

Also Read

For Glo, Primate Ayodele warned the company to be careful against fraud and NCC issues.

He also called for prayers against an attack and shut down any service station unexpectedly.

He said: “Glo: If care isn’t taken, in October/November, the company will have the most terrible network problem. They must be prayerful, as I see a plot to damage some of their equipment. They will introduce different promos, but their expectations will not be met. The company must be careful so it won’t be defrauded. They must also watch not for NCC issues. They must pray against an attack and shut down of any service station unexpectedly. They must be very careful against internal wrangling.”

Furthermore, the prophet stated that there will be more telecommunication companies in the country, stating that there will be a form of recapitalisation and a new procedure that will disqualify some of the telcos.

Primate Ayodele said: “Generally, there will be more telecommunication companies that will come to challenge the existing ones. I am seeing the government introducing new codes and a form of recapitalisation that will disqualify some companies. I am seeing a telecommunication procedure that will also disqualify some telecom companies.”

Post Views: 28