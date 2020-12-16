The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said the kidnapping of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State kidnapped by Boko Haram was a set up.

The prophet said this in reaction to the kidnap of the students on December 11, 2020, an action for which Boko Haram has claimed credit.

Primate Ayodele equally stated that the abducted children are between Nigeria and Niger Republic, adding that actions should be taken as soon as possible in order to avoid their death.

The popular prophet made it known that God showed him where the children are being held hostage in a vision, and that it was a mere setup to terrorise Nigeria.

He further explained that COVID-19 has come to take those who have hands to the destruction of Nigeria.

Ayodele said: “The kidnapped children are between Niger Republic and Nigeria.

“That is where they are.

“Let actions be made so they won’t kill them.

“We appeal to Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari), Chief of Defence Staff (General Gabriel Olonisakin) and Chief of Army Staff (Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai) to set to work immediately.

“Those who kidnapped them are terrorists.

“The government should act fast.

“I appeal to their parents to have patience and hope in God.

“By His grace, they will be rescued.

“The kidnap was a set-up.

“There are some people behind it just to terrorise Nigeria.

“That’s is why I said those who dip their hands into the destruction of Nigeria, COVID-19 has come to take them away.

“So many things will still be exposed to the public.”

Primate Ayodele also spoke against the operation of Miyetti Allah, making it known that God showed him that the association will become a terrorist group as time goes on.

He knocked the government that approved the association, maintaining that they should be scrapped.

He said: “The government that approved Miyetti Allah is devilish.

“Miyetti Allah group will turn to a terrorist group.

“I pity the government that approved the association.

“Miyetti allah should be scrapped because there is no difference between them and ISIS.

“I am talking as a prophet of God.

“That is the revelation I received.

“Anyone can kick against it.

“I don’t care.

“I speak as I hear from God.”