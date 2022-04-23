Primate Ayodele reveals best choice to replace Pinnick as NFF president

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke-Afa Ejigbo, Lagos State, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed the country’s best choice to replace the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick.

According to a write up from the church, Primate Ayodele said God had showed him the best person to lead the NFF.

He said he is Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau.

He encouraged Nigerians to consult the Almighty God to provide the best person to lead the NFF.

The religious leader also said the likes of the Chairman of the League Management Company, Shehu Dikko, and 1st Vice President of NFF the and Chairman, Lagos State Football Association, Seyi Akinwunmi, are not fit to lead the Glass House.

On why Pinnick failed, Ayodele said it was because he was arrogant, greedy and berated God and man.