Primate Ayodele releases strong warnings for President Kenyatta, Ruto, Odinga ahead of election

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released fresh prophetic warnings for the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, the deputy president, William Ruto and the former prime minister, Raila Odinga regarding the presidential election coming up in August.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele warned President Kenyatta to be careful of who he is supporting in the election because he foresees a plan to jail him after the expiration of his tenure. He noted that some of his trusted aides will betray him.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta must be careful of who he is supporting in the election because there is a plan to probe and jail him after the expiration of his tenure. I see him being betrayed by some of his trusted aides before and after leaving office.’’

For Raila Odinga, the man of God asked him not to rejoice yet no matter the support he has, revealing that he foresees a last minute game changer by William Ruto that may disrupt his proposed victory. He made it known that if he wins, he will protect the interest of the president but on the long run, there will be a misunderstanding between them. He then advised him on his running mate.

“Raila Odinga should not rejoice yet, I still see a last minute game plan by William Ruto that can disrupt the proposed victory of Raila Odinga. If Raila Odinga wins, he will protect the interest of the president but much later, they will want to bring a misunderstanding between them. To have an outstanding performance in the election, let him choose Kenneth Peter as his running mate.’’

On William Ruto, Primate Ayodele noted that a surprise can happen for the deputy president if he listens to the spiritual instructions he has been giving him and also hold Mt. Kenya well. He explained that his running mate will be a great determinant in the election and that he should pick Musalia Mudavadi to have a good outing at the election.

‘’As it is now, if there is an election, Raila Odinga will perform better than Ruto. If William Ruto listens to instructions to hold Mt Kenya well, a surprise will happen in his favour. His running mate will be a great determinant in the election, and he can’t afford to pick someone who doesn’t align with God’s plan for him. He needs to pray for divine direction, I see Musalia Mudavadi as a game changer for him, he should go for him as a running mate. William Ruto should be mindful of what he says, and he should change his strategy totally.’’

The man of God further warned against crisis and terrorist attacks in the northern part of the country.

It would be recalled that Primate Ayodele is the first prophet to prophesy that President Uhuru Kenyatta will support Raila Odinga in his presidential bid. This is a move that has never happened in Kenya, bearing in mind that they are not in the same party. The man of God made the prophecy in 2021 and surprisingly, it happened earlier this year with an open declaration of support for Odinga by President Kenyatta.

Several prophecies of the man of God regarding Kenya and other African countries have come to pass accurately as he said them.