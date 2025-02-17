Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on new AUC Chairman

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed God’s mind regarding the administration of the newly elected African Union Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Youssouf.

The prophet, who foretold his victory, made it known that Youssouf would be able to bring out what the commission needed.

Ayodele said he would perform better than his closest rival, Raila Odinga of Kenya.

He stated that during his administration, the commission would change for the better and there would be unity among the nations that make up the commission.

The prophet revealed that there would be a transformation in the commission.

He said: “Raila Odinga may not be able to bring out what AU really needs, unlike Mahmoud Youssouf.

“This fellow still has the strength to do so much.

“AU Commission will change and work on harmonising and uniting African nations.

“With him, there will be a transformation in the AU and the commission will work on a free trade zone.”

Prophet Ayodele stated that there will be infrastructural and agricultural improvement in the continent as Youssouf will work on bringing nations together.

However, he warned him to be careful of disagreement in putting measures together while foretelling that his political future would be bright.

He said: “There will be infrastructure and agricultural improvement in the African continent.

“The commission will have so many things that will bring all nations in the continent together.

“The only thing is there will be disagreement in putting measures in place.

“He is also a future president if the people see his uniqueness and understanding of governance, he will be a good material for the people of Djibouti.”

