Primate Ayodele releases prophecies on Sierra Leone, Liberia, Zimbabwe elections

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released fresh prophecies concerning the presidential elections in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Zimbabwe.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele warned the Sierra Leone president, Julius Maada Bio not to underestimate the opposition parties because they are desperate to hijack power from him by all means.

The man of God stated that the major opposition, All People’s Congress (APC) and its candidate, Dr. Samura Kamara shouldn’t be underestimated because they are ready to take over power. The prophet advised the president to ensure he wins in the first round because a run-off will not be palatable.

In Sierra Leone, President Julius Maada Bio must not underestimate the opposition parties. They are desperate and will blackmail the present government. If the president strategizes and follows directives, he will win but if care isn’t taken, the election will lead to run-off. If it leads to a run-off, I don’t see the present government coming out with flying colours, he must try to win in the first round. The opposition party is very very desperate to hijack power.’’

For Zimbabwe, Primate Ayodele made it known that opposition parties will not make headway in the election despite their plans. He explained that people will be angry with the government but they will only try their best, the ruling party will maintain victory.

‘’In the election coming up in Zimbabwe, the government will come up with various plans and methods to stop the opposition from contesting in the election no matter the situation, the ruling party will maintain the election victory. Some people will be angry because the government didn’t do well, opposition will try their best but I don’t see them winning. The election will be peaceful but rigged.’’

Regarding Liberia election, Primate Ayodele stated that President George Weah will retain his seat as president only if he does the needful. He advised him to work well for the election even as the opposition will try to indict and blackmail him.

“George Weah should strategize well, he will maintain his victory. The opposition will only come up to indict him and blackmail him and try to work against him at the grassroots level. He must work well to excel and must not underestimate his opponent. If he does the needful, he will win.’’