Primate Ayodele releases prophecies on elections in Namibia, Botswana, Rwanda, others

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released prophecies regarding the general elections in some African countries ranging from those that will be held in few months time and years to come.

Starting with Namibia, Primate Ayodele revealed that the election will not favour the ruling party except they take steps immediately. He stated that the people will be clamouring for changes and that if the ruling party allows a coalition from opposition parties, it will affect the chances of the current president.

‘’The Namibia election will not favour the ruling party except they adjust and put their house in order otherwise the opposition will shock them. The election will be marred with fraud. Namibia electoral commission will introduce a new law and some changes in their constitution. The country should expect economic crisis and they must be careful against unexpected disaster. People will be clamouring for change and if the ruling party allows a coalition against them, opposition will win. They must pray against incessant killings in the country.’’

For Rwanda, Primate Ayodele revealed that the president will face rejections regarding his bid to contest again but he will fight hit. He warned of internal troubles in the ruling party and advised opposition parties to produce one strong candidate to unseat Paul Kegame.

‘’The president of Rwanda will face rejections regarding his bid to contest for presidency again but he will fight it. The opposition should produce one strong candidate in order to unseat Paul Kegame. Despite the economic challenges, there will be a new policy that will be introduced. They must pray against internal troubles in the ruling party. Some people will criticize the economic and political policies of the president.’’

Primate Ayodele advised the president of Botswana to pray for good health and God’s help. He revealed that the president will ‘shoot’ himself with an unpopular policy while also seeing betrayal for him.

‘’The incumbent president of Botswana must pray for good health and God’s divine help. The country should pray against disease outbreak, prevention of border crisis. The president will have a tough time because he will shoot himself with unpopular policy. I see their currency becoming weaker. Investors will dump the country. They need to be careful of external attack, the president will be betrayed.’’

In Madagascar, Primate Ayodele stated that the immediate past president, Andry Rajoelina will stand out in the elections but there will be a strong resistance against his victory. He advised him to be smart enough to overcome the plans of the opposition.

‘’Opposition will accuse the ruling party of election fraud in Madagascar. Opposition may want to boycott the election and there will be threats. The immediate past president, will stand out though I see a coalition against his candidacy. If he is not smart enough, the election will be tougher than usual. He needs to strategize.’’

Speaking on Zimbabwe, Primate Ayodele called for prayers against cholera outbreak in the country. He also urged the president to pray against blackmail and being bereaved while foreseeing that he will lose his grip off security.

‘’Let’s pray against cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe. The president will be blackmailed. He should pray not to be bereaved and blackmail. I see him losing grip off his security.’’

On Gambia president, Primate Ayodele revealed that he will not be popular towards the end of his tenure and if he dares to contest again, he will be disgraced.

‘’The Gambia president will not be popular towards the end of his tenure. If he tries to contest again he will be disgraced. The people have rejected his government and he should watch his policies so they won’t begin to kick against him. The country’s economy will be totally down and the new election may see the end of his party’s reign, I see opposition coming out strongly. The president must be careful so that he won’t begin to have political crisis towards the end of his tenure.’’

Also on Malawi, Primate Ayodele urged the president to be careful so he won’t create enemies for himself. He also warned of gang-up against the president by his aides.

‘’Malawi president will think of urgent steps to better the country but he will have challenges. He needs to be very careful, watchful so that he won’t create more enemies for himself. They will begin to work against his infrastructure programme. He must watch so that poverty will not begin to affect the country more. He should not change the country’s currency. Some of his aides will gang up against him.’’

Primate Ayodele further warned the prime minister of Lesotho to be prayerful about his political future so he won’t make wrong decisions as he will be confused.

‘’The prime minister of Lesotho will be confused either to contest or not in the next presidential election. There will be a major political confusion. I see a change in the country’s constitution. The country needs prayer for economic success. The prime minister must seek God’s face on his political future.’’