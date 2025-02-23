Primate Ayodele releases prophecies on Congo, Gambia, others

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released fresh prophecies regarding several African countries, including Congo, Togo, Benin Republic, Kenya, South Africa, Botswana, Gambia, and alliance of Sahel states.

The prophecies by Primate Ayodele were made available to newsmen on Sunday in a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

He warned these countries and their presidents about what they may experience in the coming days.

The prophet, consistent with prophecies that often come to pass, has revealed specific warnings regarding political crises, economic challenges, and health issues for these countries and their leaders.

Congo Brazzaville: The president should pray for good health and protection. He must be very careful so that others do not turn against his policies. The president will change the constitution and receive support in Parliament. The country will form an alliance with Russia, Japan, and China. There will be protests against the president, and he will be blackmailed with accusations of corruption. There will be human rights abuses, and the president must be cautious to prevent attempts to topple his government. The president must pray not to suffer personal loss or tragedy, as I see a potential for bereavement, grief, and the loss of loved ones. I foresee the speaker being removed, and a political gang-up against the president if he doesn’t strengthen his security.

Togo: The president’s party will win the upcoming election, but the opposition will continue to rise against the ruling party. The president will become a lifelong leader, and only God can remove him. The constitution will be altered to disadvantage the opposition, and the president will transition into the role of prime minister. The country will introduce a new currency.

Benin Republic: The president will attempt a third-term bid, which the people will oppose. He will work hard to resist all opposition and their plans. The opposition needs prayers because the president has already solidified all avenues to secure victory for his party.

Kenya: President Ruto will face significant political challenges and opposition. He will ignore the advice of his major advisers, and there will still be protests against his policies. He will encounter a very tough time ahead of the upcoming election and must reconsider his strategy, as he won’t have sufficient support.

South Africa: The coalition government will face many internal issues, with both the ruling party and opposition struggling. The country must remain vigilant against security concerns, energy price increases, water shortages, and economic hardship. The president’s economic policies will face challenges, and there will be significant problems to address. Julius Malema’s party will face setbacks, and the president will conduct a cabinet reshuffling.

Botswana: The president will take steps to improve the country. However, prayers are needed to prevent calamities such as flooding and protests from the opposition. The people will support the government, but they will start facing issues like increases in gas and electricity prices and food scarcity.

Gambia: The president will do everything he can to win the upcoming election, but he will face strong opposition. He will make efforts that may not be appreciated, and the legislature will reject some of his best policies. His policies will face resistance from the people. He needs to reconnect with the people so that his government can be favoured. Although he has done well, he will not be fully appreciated. He must be careful to avoid political assassination and any attempts to harm him. His efforts to improve the country may not succeed and could backfire, so he must proceed with caution.

Alliance of Sahel States: The movement must pray against political crises that certain elements may create for the government. Economic and security challenges will emerge for the movement. Additionally, the Sahel will adopt a new political constitution to address issues within the movement. The alliance must be cautious about security. Some African nations will also consider pulling out of ECOWAS to join the Sahel movement.

