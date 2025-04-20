Primate Ayodele releases prophecies on African countries

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released fresh prophecies regarding some African countries, including South Sudan, DR Congo, Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, and Côte d’Ivoire.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele revealed events that will take place in the countries in the coming days.

For South Sudan, Primate Ayodele warned that there is a looming war if the government doesn’t do the needful in May.

He made it known that the country will be thrown into a war that can take another 10 years to end.

He warned the government against armies that are ready to fight against it, urging it to quickly listen to instructions before it’s too late.

He said on South Sudan: “They will want to push for war if the government doesn’t do the right thing in May. By the middle of June, the issue will escalate because there will be a lot of interested parties. The white army is ready to fight against the government, and if care isn’t taken, South Sudan will be burned to the ground. If they don’t listen, the country may go to another war that can last for 10 years, which will kill a lot of people. They will fight without mercy or regard for its consequences. The war is looming in South Sudan.”

In Burkina Faso, Primate Ayodele asked the junta leader, Ibrahim Traore, to be battle-ready for terrorists because there will be several attempts at taking his life.

He also warned him to be careful of fatty foods that can cause danger to his life.

He said on Burkina Faso: “There will be new resources in the country, and the junta leader should be careful about fatty food, which can affect his health. He should be very careful against attacks. There will be a discovery and they will find several issues to assassinate him. He must also be on alert to fight terrorists.”

In Mali, Primate Ayodele warned the junta leader to be closer to God because there will be plans to assassinate him.

He said: “They want to truncate democracy there, but if he can come closer to God, he will save him. A lot of politicians don’t like him, and he needs to be careful so they won’t assassinate him.”

Likewise, in Guinea, Primate Ayodele stated that there will be attempts to attack the junta leader but mentioned that if he is allowed to transform to a civilian government, he would do better.

He said: “There will be an attempt to attack the junta leader. He will make Guinea better if he is allowed to transform into a civilian government.”

In Zimbabwe, Primate Ayodele revealed that the president will face challenges and his third-term agenda will be met with stiff opposition.

He stated that his party will have issues with him as he will want to be a life president.

He warned them to be watchful of sanctions and alliances with countries that will mortgage the country’s resources.

He said: “Zimbabwe: The president will face challenges that will frustrate his third-term agenda. His party will have issues against him, and he will have opposition. The country will be sanctioned, and he will want to become a life president. There will be insecurity, and the people will suffer. The president will be misled, and the country will be in shambles. The president will be at the mercy of world leaders, and he will form alliances with Russia and other countries. The mineral resources of the country will be mortgaged by the president. There will be corruption in the system, and if care isn’t taken, the president will turn himself into a small god.”

