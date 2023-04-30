Primate Ayodele releases prophecies for Kenya, Algeria, Guinea, Tunisia, others

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released fresh prophecies for some African countries, including Kenya, Algeria, Guinea, Tunisia, DR Congo, Burundi, Chad, Mali, South Sudan, and Burkina Faso.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele warned the opposition leader in Kenya, Raila Odinga against embarking on a demonstration while urging the president, William Ruto to pray against attacks on his convoy.

‘’Raila Odinga’s plans will not work, he will face major challenges and his expectations will be grounded. Odinga will face a lot of hardship. He plans to sabotage the government but it will not work.’’

‘’The president, William Ruto will do better despite these. His plans and promises for Kenya will not stop. Odinga will create more problems but they will not yield any positive result.

‘’Kenya’s economy will stabilize in the midst of all this. However, Ruto should be careful of his political associates that will betray him later. He should be careful of any foreign agreement that can work against him.

‘’Also, William Ruto should put his movements in God’s hands, I see his convoy attacked.’’

In Algeria, Primate Ayodele warned of an uprising against the ruling party. He mentioned that the ruling party has to be careful and take necessary measures to avoid crisis from the oppositions.

In DR Congo, the man of God noted that the next election will frustrate the present government. He warned the president against a coup and bad economic condition.

In Guinea, Primate Ayodele stated that there will be a major confusion and disaster in the country. He warned them against ethnicity troubles.

In Burundi, Primate Ayodele revealed that the country needs prayers for breakthrough and a situation that will lead to people running helter-skelter.

In Tunisia, Primate Ayodele noted that the president and opposition will continue to have issues and that there will be a major move against him.

Below is the full story:

Algeria: the opposition will create an uprising against the ruling party. The ruling party must immediately swing into action to avoid the crisis from the opposition. There will be confusion in the country.

DR Congo: The next election will frustrate the present government. The government should be watchful against coup and bad economic condition.

Guinea: I see a major confusion in Guinea. They should pray against disasters and ethnicity troubles.

Burundi: there will be economic troubles and the country needs prayer for breakthrough. Let them pray so there won’t be crisis and problems that will make the people run helter-skelter.

Tunisia: The president and opposition will continue to have issues. Despite his efforts, there will be a major move against him.

South Sudan: They must be careful so there won’t be ethnic crisis that will create panic and tension in the state and country. The rebels will cause some trouble in the country.

Chad: They want to truncate their democracy. Rebels are planning to attack the government and the president.

Mali: They must be careful against another coup and crisis. An issue will happen that will turn the government upside down.

Burkina Faso: The junta will attempt to change the agreement that will cause another crisis in the country.