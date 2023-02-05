Primate Ayodele releases new prophetic warnings for 15 countries

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released prophetic warnings for 15 countries across the African continent.

The warnings are contained in a statement signed by Ayodele’s media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, revealing what will happen in the countries in view and to their presidents.

Starting from South Sudan, Primate Ayodele revealed that the President’s health will fail him and he will be betrayed by his political allies. He also noted that there will be a smooth ride to democracy in the country.

For Sudan, Primate Ayodele noted that the interference of the international community will bring instability in the country. He mentioned that the military government will be transformed to democratic by the international community but it will be kicked against by the citizens.

For Chad, The man of God warned the President to be careful of international interference because it will ruin the nation.

In Somalia, Primate Ayodele warned the President to be careful of assassination.

Other countries according to the release are: Burkina Faso, Madagascar, Tanzania, Senegal, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Malawi, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, Tunisia, and Libya

The statement reads in part: “South Sudan ; The president will be disappointed health wise and by his political allies. The country will have a smooth ride to democracy and killings will be a thing of the past. The rebels will also form their government

“Sudan: the international community will cause instability in the country. They will cause problems for Sudan because of what they have. The military government in Sudan will be transformed to a democratic government and it will be kicked against. I am not seeing peace in Sudan.

“Chad: The Chad president will be advised to contest because the international communities want to come closer to this country. They must be careful so the international communities will not ruin them. The country should be careful not to run into debt.

“Burkina Faso: the president must be careful because a coup is coming which can cause bloodbath. The present junta should do a complete overhaul of the security system.

“Madagascar: the nation must pray against national disaster, political tension and economic instability.

“Somalia: I see the president escaping assassination and bomb attack. The country will sign a security pact with Russia and the jihadist will attempt a serious attack that will kill some of the presidential aides.

“Tanzania: there will be a political problem for the president because the opposition will come together to fight the president’s policies.

“Senegal: the president must not sleep, he must be on his political struggle for him to be re-elected otherwise the opposition will fight and cause problems for him. He must strategize and pray for good health.

“Côte d’Ivoire i: Charles Ble Goude must put his political group together and begin to struggle for his ambition. They want to put confusion in his political arrangement. He must be careful because I see plans to assassinate him. Laurent Gbagbo should give him full support and also pray for good health.

“Uganda: The president must pray for good health and not to be bereaved. He must pray not to have political troubles and be betrayed. He should pray for the security of the country because there will be an attempt on him. He must re-arrange his military and I see protests against him.

“South Africa: the president will face political tension and his party will have division among them. Notwithstanding, the opposition will give him a very tough time because there will be more economic hardship in the country.

“Tunisia: The president will not find it easy as there will be attempts to unseat him.

“Libya: let us pray against the crisis towards the election because the Gadaffi lineage will want to take over but will be opposed by the international community, especially the US. This will cause more problems in the country. They need to put the economy in order and pray against calamity, natural disaster that hasn’t been happening in the country.

“Malawi: The country will suffer from floods and natural disasters. The president must pray for his health, political survival because those he trusted will betray him unexpectedly.

“Sao Tome and Principe : the president will face a serious political challenge. He must be careful not to be pushed out of office disgracefully”.

Primate Ayodele urged the countries to be careful of security challenges: Mauritus, Togo, Benin, Ghana, Algeria, Egypt, Somalia, Cameroun, Malawi.