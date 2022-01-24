Primate Ayodele releases fresh prophecy for South Sudan

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released fresh prophecies on South Sudan and the security situation of the country.

The popular man of God in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin revealed that he foresees the transition to democracy being truncated if things are not put in place. He explained that there are enemies in the system and if they are not flushed out, transition to a democratic government will be truncated.

He revealed that rebels will fight government forces and that a new rebel group is coming up which will be tougher than the ones they are already battling with.

‘’In South Sudan, the rebels they signed peace deal with will strike, they will still fight government forces. They need to put things in place so the transition to democracy will not be truncated. There is every tendency that it will be truncated and there are enemies in the system, they need to flush them because if they don’t, the transition will not work though international community will support them.’’

‘’I foresee another rebel group coming up which will be tougher than the ones they already have’’.