Primate Ayodele releases fresh prophecies on presidents of Cameroon, Uganda, Togo, Benin Republic, others

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released new prophecies concerning the presidents of several nations, including Cameroon, Uganda, Togo, Benin Republic, South Sudan, and Côte d’Ivoire.

The new prophecies by Primate Ayodele on the African presidents were contained a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Saturday.

In the statement, he warned the presidents about their political futures and also offered advice on their next steps, as revealed to him by God.

Côte d’Ivoire: Primate Ayodele issued a strong warning against the fourth-term ambition of President Alassane Ouattara, stating it would lead to military aggression and economic collapse. He urged opposition parties to form a strong coalition to prevent disaster.

He said: Ouattara’s fourth term will destroy Côte d’Ivoire. Politics in the country will die because the ruling party is desperately pushing for this term, which will negatively affect the nation. When I say people shouldn’t vote for certain candidates, it’s not out of hatred. I warned against voting for Trump, predicting the global crisis — and looking at what happened. I also warned Ghana about Mahama, and all of it is coming to pass.

“Sincerely, if Ouattara goes for a fourth term, I foresee military aggression, economic meltdown, and personal confusion for him. He is desperate to retain power by any means necessary. Only a united opposition can stop him; otherwise, he will succeed and the country will be at the mercy of God.”

Cameroon: Primate Ayodele warned that if President Paul Biya seeks another term, it will spell disaster. He stated that a foreigner would end up controlling the country and that democracy would collapse. He advised the president to hand over to a competent successor, as a coup is imminent.

He said: “An eight term for Paul Biya will be disastrous for Cameroon. Both Anglophones and Francophones must unite and present a single candidate. Biya will be like a living corpse — unable to govern. A foreigner will control the country, and democracy will fall apart. He should step down and hand over to capable leaders, but he is determined to die in power. I still foresee a split between Anglophone and Francophone regions, and I see a coup looming.”

Togo: Primate Ayodele revealed that foreign powers would attempt to remove the current president. While the president will resist, his efforts will ultimately be frustrated.

He said: “The president will lose control. There will be foreign interference aimed at removing him, and though he will resist, he will be overpowered. A revolution is coming to Africa in the next few years, especially in countries where democracy is weak. In Togo, the president’s efforts will be frustrated unless he retraces his steps. Otherwise, there will be turmoil. The economy will be shut down, and some embassies may withdraw from the country.”

Benin Republic: Primate Ayodele warned of a satanic bandit attack on Cotonou, aimed at destabilizing the government. He also advised Joseph Djogbénou, the ruling party’s likely presidential candidate, to be cautious of internal betrayal.

He said: “I see a satanic bandit group planning to attack Cotonou. They are targeting the government, not the people. Their aim is to bring down President Talon’s administration.

Joseph Djogbénou, the ruling party’s candidate, will face internal opposition and threats to his life. There will be attempts to sabotage him from within his own party. If he wants to win the election, he must seek divine guidance. The opposition is growing stronger, and without proper handling of the security situation, Benin Republic could become another war zone in West Africa.”

Also Read

Uganda: Primate Ayodele warned President Yoweri Museveni of an impending defeat and tragedy that would affect his family. He predicted a military insurrection targeting the president’s son, who would be defeated through scandal.

He said: “Museveni will not allow Bobi Wine and other opposition candidates to contest freely. The country will face numerous challenges. I see two possible outcomes: either Museveni dies in office or the military rises against his son. His son will be defeated through a scandal involving a woman and alcohol. Uganda is on the brink of a democratic crisis. I see security forces waiting to pounce on Museveni and his son during a moment of celebration.”

South Sudan: Primate Ayodele advised President Salva Kiir and Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel to overhaul the country’s security strategy to prevent rebel attacks. He warned of betrayal within the military and potential conflict.

He said: “A new government is coming to South Sudan. Riek Machar will not be released, but he and his allies are plotting against the current government. There will be betrayal within the military, but the country can still survive if the government redefines its approach to security and economic development. By addressing poverty and using national resources wisely, the rebels will cease fire. Opposition parties are desperate for chaos. The White Army is preparing to strike, and government forces may betray their leaders.”

Post Views: 7