Primate Ayodele releases fresh prophecies on African countries

Renowned Nigerian prophet and leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released a new set of prophecies concerning several African countries.

He warned their leaders to act wisely to avert looming political instability, leadership crises, economic downturns, and security challenges.

In his latest message, the cleric revealed divine insights about developments that will shape the political and economic future of countries such as South Sudan, Somalia, Morocco, Tunisia, Botswana, Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, and Cameroon.

Primate Ayodele emphasised that leadership failure, corruption, and disregard for divine direction remain the greatest threats to peace and progress across the continent.

He urged African leaders to prioritise the welfare of their citizens, strengthen governance institutions, and seek divine guidance to prevent chaos, revolutions, and foreign manipulation.

Below are excerpts from his prophetic revelations for the listed countries:South Sudan: “The only way they can have peace is for the president and first vice president to move out of the system and let them have extension in the government. The extension is what will make South Sudan to be peaceful. Leadership problems are what are killing the country, and the leaders are not committed.

“The president should hand over to a young person, someone that is loyal. The country is blessed with several mineral resources, but the people are swimming in poverty. The country has potential citizens, but greediness is killing the nation.“The country needs a young person who isn’t up to 55 years to make the nation stronger.

Don’t allow America to kill your country; the nation should ally with Russia and UAE. Democracy cannot come to reality in the country now. They should use their resources to make the country better, but leadership issues will finish the country.“Somalia: With America, the country will not be able to reach its potentials. The president is too weak, and there will be an increase in terrorism in the country.

There will also be sea pirates.“There will be a deadly attack closer to the government house which will cause Somalia several casualties; it will involve personalities. The government is not ready to fight for the future of the people of Somalia.“Revolution will take place in the country in a couple of months, and I see political diarrhea in Somalia.

“Morocco: The king must be prayerful so that he won’t lose his integrity, and they will take some unpopular decisions that will corrupt the system. Apart from this, Morocco will feel poverty, and they must pray against airborne disease.“They must be watchful against irregularities in the administration of the country.“Tunisia: There will be problems and change of government in the country.

The people will not want the present government any longer, and the present president must pray for his health.“They will not allow opposition to get it right. They will fight themselves thoroughly. It’s going to be a hard time for Tunisia.“Botswana: The country will increase in diamond production, and this will improve their government.

The president will do so well to improve and come out with different strategies to see that the country is on a global level.“They must pray against flood, their former president, ethnicity crisis, incessant killings, and border aggression.

The president will introduce a quota that will make the country balance economically.“Ivory Coast: The next revolution in Africa is coming from Côte d’Ivoire. The president can only win by rigging and illegally.“The opposition will cause problems, and this can bring in military interventions. They must not joke with this election. We need to pray against another crisis in the country.“

Guinea-Bissau: The president is sick, but they are managing him. They should look for someone younger, or else the president will die in power.“Cameroon: Opposition must rise up seriously because they want to rig them out.

Biya has been defeated; his time is up in the country.“He needs to look after his health instead of sinking the country. He mustn’t cause war in the country because of this election; otherwise, there will be an eruption.”